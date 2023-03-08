With Pathaan creating history at the box office, it won’t be wrong to say that Shah Rukh Khan is still ruling the hearts of millions. As the actor is finally back in the business, the audience will next see him in the Atless Kumar directorial, Jawan, co-starring Nayanthara. Readers may recall that a few weeks back, Bollywood Hungama had reported that Shah Rukh Khan will be shooting an exciting and massy chase sequence in the last schedule of Jawan. As per the latest buzz, the leading lady of the forthcoming action thriller has wrapped up a week-long Mumbai schedule recently.

If a report by Pinkvilla is something to go by then, the Lady superstar has completed a 9-day-long schedule of Jawan and is set to head back to Chennai today that is March 8. A source close to the development told the portal, “Nayanthara’s Mumbai schedule for Jawan was a blissful journey. She has completed a few important scenes with Shah Rukh Khan in this weeklong schedule while a few will be shot in Rajasthan. However, the makers are yet to lock dates for the same. There are some scenes that are sure to leave people on the edge of their seats.”

Speaking of the upcoming pan-India film, besides SRK and Nayan, the ensemble star cast features Priya Mani and Sanya Malhotra along with Yogi Babu, and Sunil Grover in key roles. Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi is reportedly playing the antagonist. Produced by SRK’s company Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan is slated to release on June 2, 2023. It will be released in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Besides Jawan, Nayan has multiple projects in her kitty including an Ahmed directorial, titled Iraivan. In January this year, the makers unveiled the look poster featuring Jayam Ravi.

