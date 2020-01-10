The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) headed by chairperson Prasoon Joshi issued a press release announcing the implementation of its new certificate design in all its nine regional offices across India.

According to the press release, the certificate will have a new and modern look. Prasoon Joshi in the statement said that it will be interactive and should reflect the modern digital world, leveraging the ease that technology has brought in the organization’s work processes.

The new certificate will provide all the information and basic certification data about the film from cast credits to synopsis, plot, promo, and trailer. The statement further said that the new design underlines the positive, user-friendly and dynamic approach of the CBFC and its board.

Last year on August 31, the Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar along with the then Information and Broadcasting Secretary Amit Khare had showcased the new certificate and the logo of CBFC.

