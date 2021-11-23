Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 23.11.2021 | 10:02 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dhamaka Bunty Aur Babli 2 Antim – The Final Truth Satyameva Jayate 2 83 Sooryavanshi
follow us on

“It will always be there, we will not leave it for the younger generation to take it easily”, says Salman Khan on ‘end of the superstars’ era’

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Superstar Salman Khan is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth co-starring brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma and helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

“It will always be there, we will not leave it for the younger generation to take it easily”, says Salman Khan on ‘end of the superstars' era'

During an interaction with media on Sunday, November 21, Salman Khan was asked if this is the last era of superstar with the emergence of OTT and actors gaining popularity through it. To this the actor said, "We will go, somebody else will come up. I don't think that era of stars will go. It will never go. It will always be there. It now depends on a lot of things, selection of movies, what you are in real life and more. It's a whole package of things. This younger generation will have their superstardom."

He further added, "I have been hearing this also, 'ki star ka zamana khatam hogaya'. I have been hearing this for the last four generations, 'ki yeh last generation hain.' We will not leave it for the younger generation to take it easily. We will not hand it over to them. 'Mehnat karo bhai, pachas plus me mehnat kar hi rahe hain, toh aap bhi mehnat karo.'

Antim: The Final Truth is a remake of the Marathi hit film Mulshi Pattern and is all set to hit the theatres this Friday.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: “Salman Khan told me- if you are going for a war, I will give you weapons, but you need to know how to fight”- Aayush Sharma

More Pages: Antim - The Final Truth Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE: Dharma Productions’ next film…

This is the film which Karan Johar’s Dharma…

Seo Ye Ji, Park Byung Eun, Yoo Sun, And Lee…

Justin Bieber urged to not perform Formula…

Keanu Reeves starrer The Matrix to be…

Anupamaa actor Madhavi Gogate passes away at…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification