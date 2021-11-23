Superstar Salman Khan is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Antim: The Final Truth co-starring brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma and helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

During an interaction with media on Sunday, November 21, Salman Khan was asked if this is the last era of superstar with the emergence of OTT and actors gaining popularity through it. To this the actor said, "We will go, somebody else will come up. I don't think that era of stars will go. It will never go. It will always be there. It now depends on a lot of things, selection of movies, what you are in real life and more. It's a whole package of things. This younger generation will have their superstardom."

He further added, "I have been hearing this also, 'ki star ka zamana khatam hogaya'. I have been hearing this for the last four generations, 'ki yeh last generation hain.' We will not leave it for the younger generation to take it easily. We will not hand it over to them. 'Mehnat karo bhai, pachas plus me mehnat kar hi rahe hain, toh aap bhi mehnat karo.'

Antim: The Final Truth is a remake of the Marathi hit film Mulshi Pattern and is all set to hit the theatres this Friday.

