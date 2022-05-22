Just a day Bollywood Hungama was the first to report that Aayush Sharma had walked out of the Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. While fans of the Bollywood superstar are eagerly awaiting the release, the film’s shoot schedule may be delay owing to the casting woes that the makers are facing. Recent reports also suggest that Zaheer Iqbal, who made his Bollywood debut with Notebook, may not be a part of the film anymore. Hence, these reports have it that the makers may have to search for two replacements.

Will Abhimanyu Dassani and Meezan Jafri replace Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal in Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali?

Furthermore, rumours are rife that Abhimanyu Dassani, who is currently gearing up for the release of Nikamma, will be roped in for the film. Along with that, the makers are reportedly considering Meezan Jafri for one of the roles too. However, there has been no official statement that was released neither by the actors nor by the makers of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. While the film is said to have gone on floors, if these rumours are to be believed, it is being said that the shoot schedule might face a setback due to the changes in the casting.

In our earlier reports, our source had revealed that Aayush Sharma walked out of the film owing to creative differences. As for Zaheer Iqbal, reports have it that the actor had never spoken about his association with the film in the past.

In the past, the film has faced some issues. From changing hands in terms of production from Sajid Nadiadwala to Salman Khan, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has witnessed some changes in the past. There were also rumors that Farhad Samji might be replaced. However, the filmmaker continues to be a part of the film. Besides them, the film also stars Sooraj Pancholi, Pooja Hegde amongst others.

