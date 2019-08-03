WHOA! Isabelle Kaif will make her Bollywood debut opposite Aayush Sharma in Kwatha!

For a rank newcomer, Aayush Sharma, went on to make an impact with his debut film LoveYatri, which was a huge crowd puller. The young actor who was earlier announced as the protagonist of Kwatha will now be joined by Isabelle Kaif, who makes her big Bollywood debut with the film. Directed by Karan Lalit Butani, the film is a human adventure based on true incidences of the Indian Army with a twist.

Stepping into the shoes of an army officer, Aayush underwent intensive prep for his role in the film, including working on his physique and his look. The stunning Isabelle on the other hand has undergone training for 4 years at the renowned Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York, before making her big Bollywood debut with Kwatha. While details of her role are under wraps at the moment, inside sources reveal that the character is tailor-made for her.

Confirming the news, says director Karan Lalit Butani, “We are excited to announce Aayush Sharma & Isabelle Kaif as the leads of Kwatha. Kwatha is a village on the border of India and Mynamar. While it is based on true events, the plot is unconventional, which made actors like Aayush & Isabelle perfect for a film like this”

Adds producer Aditya Joshi of Cult Entertainment, “When we first heard Kwatha, we realized it’s a different film which showcases the heart of the Indian army. Their big contribution has been immense and the story is truly reformative”. The young actors are currently doing multiple reading sessions, not to mention intensive workshops for the film, which is among the few to be based in the North East. Purple Bull Entertainment & Cult Entertainment present Kwatha. The film is produced by Sunil Jain, Omprakash Bhatt, Aditya Joshi, Alok Arbind Thakur, and Sujay Shankarwar.

Also Read: SCOOP: Jacqueline Fernandez approached for this Aayush Sharma film that also stars Sanjay Dutt?

More Pages: Kwatha Box Office Collection