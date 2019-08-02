Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 02.08.2019 | 6:52 PM IST

Bihar Floods: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan prays for everyone’s safety

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan is soaring high on the recent success of his latest outing Super 30. The actor starred as mathematician Anand Kumar who hails from Bihar and started the initiative of Super 30 to teach the students of IIT- JEE. The actor has now sent out a message for victims of Bihar floods.

Today, Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter to pray for everyone’s safety after Bihar floods. Showing support to the victims and their families, he wrote, ”My heart goes out to the people in Bihar. While the unfortunate floods in the state have left the nation heartbroken, I hope and pray that God blesses the people with strength to emerge out of the calamity at the earliest”.

Due to torrential rainfall, Bihar has been witnessing flood since early this month.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30 declared tax free in Haryana

