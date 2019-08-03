Bollywood Hungama
Find out how Parineeti Chopra got injured on the sets of ‘Khadke Glassy’!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Jabariya Jodi starring Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead roles has been making waves for the right reasons. Accidents during the shoots are expected to happen and Parineeti got injured while shooting for one of the sequences for ‘Khadke Glassy’ song. It so happened that the actress was in all excitement and energy shooting for the song and while dancing, her hand hit one of the props and hurt her fingers severely. However, the actress was focused, dedicated and she did not stop the shoot but continued the schedule with great zeal.

Giving us the party groove for the season, ‘Khadke Glassy’ is a perfect peppy number which is topping the party playlists and the song has garnered immense appreciation from the audience. Actors Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra’s upcoming romantic comedy, Jabariya Jodi, is set against the backdrop of ‘Pakadwa Shaadi’, a practice that’s highlighted in the movie. This practice is still seen in the states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The comic take on harsh reality will be an entertainer of the year.

The film also stars the varied powerhouses of talent such as Aparshakti Khurana, Sanjay Mishra, Neeraj Sood, Gopal Dutt, Javed Jaffrey, and Chandan Roy Sanyal. With a stellar cast, the movie is set to take over as a new love saga. Jabariya Jodi is directed by Prashant Singh and is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, and Shailesh R. Singh’s Karma Media and Entertainment.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra says Saif Ali Khan is her LOVE and she wants to MARRY him

