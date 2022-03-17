comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 17.03.2022 | 7:56 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bachchhan Paandey Gangubai Kathiawadi Jhund Radhe Shyam Pushpa Jersey
follow us on

Vikrant Massey to have a working Holi this year; to be joined by wife Sheetal

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

The talented star, Vikrant Massey, who recently gave yet another successful performance with Love Hostel is currently shooting for his next with Sara Ali Khan, Gaslight in Rajkot. As the star tied the knot in February this year, he will be making time for his wife, who will be joining him in the sets for Holi.

Vikrant Massey to have a working Holi this year; to be joined by wife Sheetal

A source close to the actor shares, "Vikrant is shooting in Rajkot for Gaslight so Sheetal will be joining him there for Holi since it's their Holi after marriage. The Somnath temple is just a 3-hour drive away from Rajkot, so they will be visiting the temple for the festivities together before Vikrant has to resume his shoot". 

The popular actor was highly praised by the audience and the critics alike for his performance as Ashu in 'Love Hostel', leaving everyone impressed with his first-ever outing in an action-packed role.

Besides Gaslight which he is currently shooting for, Vikrant also has Forensic alongside Radhika Apte.

ALSO READ:Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur groove to the track ‘Desi Girl’ in an unseen video from their haldi ceremony

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Selena Gomez to develop a comedy series…

Team of SS Rajamouli's RRR to begin marathon…

Jack Black announces his return as Po in new…

SCOOP: Kangana Ranaut in talks with Vivek…

Janhvi Kapoor starrer Good Luck Jerry to…

Norman Reedus suffers concussion on the sets…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification