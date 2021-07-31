Bollywood Hungama

Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra, and Bobby Deol wrap up the shoot of Love Hostel

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Love Hostel, a Red Chillies Entertainment, and Drishyam Films presentation wrapped its shoot today. The gripping fast-paced crime-thriller was shot across three cities Bhopal, Patiala, and Mumbai with a tight schedule of 40 days divided over two waves of the ongoing pandemic.

Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra, and Bobby Deol wrap up the shoot of Love Hostel

All the safety precautions were followed on the sets, maintaining a strict protocol, the shoot was completed in record time.

Set against the pulsating backdrop of rustic North India, Love Hostel traces the volatile journey of a spirited young couple, being hunted by a ruthless mercenary. The star-crossed lovers take on the entire world and then some more in search of their fairy-tale ending. This is a survival tale in the game of power, money, and principles with mayhem and bloodshed.


Love Hostel is written & directed by a National award-winning cinematographer, Shanker Raman, who previously directed the acclaimed film ‘Gurgaon’. The film marks the second collaboration between Red Chillies Entertainment and Drishyam films, after the critically acclaimed Kaamyaab which was released last year.

Love Hostel is being produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra, and Gaurav Verma, and the film is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation of a Drishyam Films production.

ALSO READ: First look of Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte’s edge of the seat thriller Forensic out

More Pages: Love Hostel Box Office Collection

