National, 5th April 2022: ZEE5, India’s largest homegrown OTT platform, has set a benchmark when it comes to thriller series and films, and continuing the success rate, 2022 saw some of the best thrillers so far - such as Mithya, Love Hostel, Bloody Brothers and a glimpse of Abhay 3. Coming up next is another psychological thriller starring Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte, Forensic. Directed by Vishal Furia, Forensic is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film of the same name and is set to premiere on ZEE5 this year.

A Mini Films and Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Production, Forensic also stars Prachi Desai, Vindu Dara Singh, and Rohit Roy in pivotal roles. Radhika Apte will be returning to the screen after a year-long break and will be seen portraying the character of Megha Sharma, a police officer in the small sleepy town of Mussourie. Whereas Vikrant Massey will be returning to ZEE5 after his last successful releases, 14 Phere and Love Hostel. He will be essaying the role of Johnny Khanna, a Forensic Officer who is the best at his job. Together, Johnny and Megha will be chasing the vicious criminal who turns their lives upside down.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, “Thrillers have been one of our best performing genres. Infact, starting 2022 we have introduced successful titles like Mithya, Love Hostel, Bloody Brothers, along with the upcoming Abhay 3. With this particular genre witnessing an overwhelming response from audiences, we’ve taken a concerted effort to diversify our content slate further with respect to thrillers as a category. In line with this strategy, we are happy to bring yet another intriguing title, Forensic, with a prominent star-cast for our viewers. Consumer preference stays at the very core of our business policy and the endeavour is to keep pushing the boundaries to identify interest areas and expand the horizon of storytelling. Forensic is a psychological thriller with unique character arcs that take you through a myriad of emotions with high adrenalin suspense. We are sure we will see the replication of success in the Hindi version too with audiences being hooked to this edge-of-the-seat drama."

Producer Deepak Mukut said, “Forensic is one of those projects where we just knew that we had to make it. The film is a complete edge-of-the-seat thriller that will keep you hooked. Vishal Furia is an amazing director and there couldn't have been a better person to lead this ship. Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte are talents that need no introduction, so the project got all the more exciting with their addition and they have done tremendous work in Forensic. ZEE5 has given a platform to many unique and important stories, and it has a wide reach globally so we are excited to be presenting Forensic on this platform. The audiences are in for a thrilling ride with this one.”

Producers Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla said, “Hindi cinema has seen many films on police, army, RAW agents but we have never seen films on Forensic Officers. Forensic is a very unique film where we have given a lot of attention to details, and we truly believe that this film will change the way we look at crime investigation thrillers. The audience on the other hand will be delighted to see Vikrant and Radhika together for the first time on screen. Both are extremely talented actors, and they hold amazing chemistry on screen.”

Director Vishal Furia said, "A milligram of DNA can reveal the identity of a person. Forensic is a taut thriller with twists that will surprise and with facts that will shock the viewers. With accomplished actors Vikrant and Radhika at the top of their game and with amazing producers Mansi Bagla, Varun Bagla, and Deepak Mukut, I have managed to give my best to ensure a thrilling ride throughout."

‘Forensic’ will premiere on ZEE5 soon.

