Squid Game director Hwang Dong Hyuk revealed that he’s developing Killing Old People Club, another thriller film inspired by a novel penned by Umberto Eco, the revered Italian intellectual and essayist.

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong Hyuk announces his next feature Killing Old People Club with Netflix – “It will be more violent”

As Variety reports, Hwang revealed he has already penned a 25-page treatment about the project which will surely be “another controversial film,” he said during a conversation as a keynote speaker for MipTV at an international Cannes Series Writer’s Club. “It will be more violent than ‘Squid Game,'” teased Hwang, adding that he might have to hide from old people after the film comes out. The project has the working title “K.O. Club.”

The critically acclaimed creator’s previous feature Squid Game followed cash-strapped characters competing in a brutal and fatal series of games in order to win desperately needed money. The deranged Netflix original series ranked No. 1 in most of the countries on the streaming giant. Though there were no initial plans for a follow-up, Netflix went ahead and ordered a second season due to the show's massive success. Hwang Dong Hyuk is on his way back home to South Korea to write the second season of the survival-thriller and hopes to have the show stream on Netflix by the end of 2024.

Also Read: Squid Game creator Hwang Dong Hyuk in talks with Netflix for season 3 of the survival series

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.