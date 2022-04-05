The premiere viewership for Moon Knight is the second-highest for a Marvel Cinematic Universe Disney+ show. The Oscar Isaac-led live-action series managed to pull in more viewers than the likes of Hawkeye and WandaVision when it premiered last week on Disney+.

"#MoonKnight first episode currently has a rating of 9.1/10 on IMDb which makes it the highest-rated first episode out of all the MCU Disney+ shows released so far," MCU Report tweeted.

The post shows WandaVision's first episode earning a 7.4, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier with a 7.6, Loki an 8.7, What If...? a 7, and Hawkeye a 7.6.

#MoonKnight first episode currently has a rating of 9.1/10 on IMDb which makes it the highest rated first episode out of all the MCU Disney+ shows released so far ???? pic.twitter.com/qsn96tz27D — MCU Report (@MCUReport) March 30, 2022

According to a Deadline report, Marvel’s five-day premiere last week of deeper universe protagonist Moon Knight hooked 1.8 million U.S. households, a figure that ties with the first-frame draw of Disney+/Marvel’s Falcon and the Winter Solider, but is ahead of Hawkeye over the same number of days by 20%. Essentially, the Disney+ Wednesday-Sunday premiere of Loki from June 9-13 remains the most watched for a Marvel series, or for that matter, any series on the streamer.

Per the report, Loki pulled in 2.5 million U.S. households and also holds the record for the most watched Disney+ season series finale over five days with 1.9M U.S. households, measured from July 14-18. These figures come from Samba TV, which measures 3 million SmartTV households stateside as their sampling, which tuned into the streaming series for at least five minutes.

Moon Knight was watched by 277,000 UK households in its first five days, 88K households in Germany, and 11K in Australia compared to Hawkeye which saw 199K UK homes, 63K German homes, and 10K in Australia over its first Wednesday-Sunday. WandaVision premiered on a Friday, while subsequent Marvel live-action series have dropped on Wednesdays.

Since Moon Knight marks Isaac's MCU debut as the title hero, it became a new test for Marvel Studios to see how well audiences would respond to an origin story on Disney+. With only one out of six episodes released so far, Moon Knight has proved to be another big hit for Marvel Studios after such viewership scores.

Moon Knight, starring Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke, is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

