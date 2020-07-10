Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 10.07.2020 | 4:29 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
follow us on

Vidya Balan starrer Sherni to only resume shooting post monsoon

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, many film and TV productions are slowly resuming the shooting adhering to government rules. As per the latest reports, Vidya Balan starrer Sherni will only resume shooting post-monsoon.

Vidya Balan starrer Sherni to only resume shooting post monsoon

Vidya Balan plays the role of a forest officer in the film who wants to find a solution to the conflict between man and animal. Three weeks into the shooting, the schedule was called off after they had begun filming at World Wildlife Day on March 3 in Madhya Pradesh. Since a chunk of film requires to be shot at real locations, shooting in monsoon is not feasible.

Amit Masurkar, director of Sherni told a daily, that they only plan to resume shooting after September. They don't want to endanger the lives of their cast and crew. So they are waiting and will chalk of the schedule post-August.

Sherni is directed by Amit Masurkar and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Krishan Kumar, and Amit Masurkar, the film is written by Aastha Tiku.

ALSO READ: "The beautiful energy that she has on and off set, is something very inspiring", says Sanya Malhotra about Vidya Balan

More Pages: Sherni Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Rajesh Roshan to compose music for Vivek…

SCOOP: Ranveer Singh to make a special…

Nana Patekar to play the role of spymaster…

Varun Dhawan provides financial help to 200…

Jagdeep, Soorma Bhopali of Sholay, passes…

Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Bihar Court…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification