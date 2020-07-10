Amid the COVID-19 crisis, many film and TV productions are slowly resuming the shooting adhering to government rules. As per the latest reports, Vidya Balan starrer Sherni will only resume shooting post-monsoon.

Vidya Balan plays the role of a forest officer in the film who wants to find a solution to the conflict between man and animal. Three weeks into the shooting, the schedule was called off after they had begun filming at World Wildlife Day on March 3 in Madhya Pradesh. Since a chunk of film requires to be shot at real locations, shooting in monsoon is not feasible.

Amit Masurkar, director of Sherni told a daily, that they only plan to resume shooting after September. They don't want to endanger the lives of their cast and crew. So they are waiting and will chalk of the schedule post-August.

Sherni is directed by Amit Masurkar and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Krishan Kumar, and Amit Masurkar, the film is written by Aastha Tiku.

