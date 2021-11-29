Louis Vuitton and Off-White designer Virgil Abloh has died at age 41 after a two-year battle with cancer, confirms his family. "We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend," Abloh's family said Sunday in a statement posted to Abloh's Instagram page. Abloh's family revealed the designer was diagnosed with "a rare, aggressive form of cancer" called cardiac angiosarcoma. "For over two years, Virgil valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma. He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture."

"Through it all, his work ethic, infinite curiosity, and optimism never wavered," the family said. "Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design."

The family added that the ace designer believed in art's ability "to inspire future generations" and often said, "Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself."

Virgil Abloh is survived by his loving wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh, and numerous dear friends and colleagues.

South Korean group BTS, who were named house ambassadors for Louis Vuitton recently, paid tribute to the late barrier-breaking Black designer.

RIP Virgil Abloh , you will be missed.

It was an honor to work with you. A true creative genius. — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) November 28, 2021

Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Pharrell Williams, Idris Elba and everyone who worked with him, interacted and were friends with Virgil Abloh mourned the loss of the designer.

rest in absolute peace. shocking. thank you Virgil ???? — Kehlani (@Kehlani) November 28, 2021

So sad to hear about passing of Virgil Abloh an inspiration to so many and of course an inspiration me. Sending my love to his loved ones — FINNEAS (@finneas) November 28, 2021

Damn. Gutted. @virgilabloh is gone. He just texted me a few days ago... still —just a week ago— pushing me to focus on passion. The world lost an amazing talent today. I had no idea what he was fighting. Please don't squander your time. I'm trying to do better myself. pic.twitter.com/RRQmCtUGPf — Alexis Ohanian 7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ (@alexisohanian) November 28, 2021

I wish we lived in a world where we could celebrate the living instead of celebrating them when they leave. Rest In Peace to my brother Virgil ! You were loved. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 28, 2021

Too soon Virgil. You will be missed from this world man. — Idris Elba (@idriselba) November 28, 2021

