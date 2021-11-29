Bollywood Hungama

Louis Vuitton and Off-White designer Virgil Abloh passes away at 41 after privately battling cancer for 2 years; BTS, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid pay tribute

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Louis Vuitton and Off-White designer Virgil Abloh has died at age 41 after a two-year battle with cancer, confirms his family. "We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend," Abloh's family said Sunday in a statement posted to Abloh's Instagram page. Abloh's family revealed the designer was diagnosed with "a rare, aggressive form of cancer" called cardiac angiosarcoma. "For over two years, Virgil valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma. He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture."

Louis Vuitton and Off-White designer Virgil Abloh passes away at 41 after privately battling cancer for 2 years; BTS, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid pay tribute

"Through it all, his work ethic, infinite curiosity, and optimism never wavered," the family said. "Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design."

The family added that the ace designer believed in art's ability "to inspire future generations" and often said, "Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself."

Virgil Abloh is survived by his loving wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh, and numerous dear friends and colleagues.

 

South Korean group BTS, who were named house ambassadors for Louis Vuitton recently, paid tribute to the late barrier-breaking Black designer.

Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Pharrell Williams, Idris Elba and everyone who worked with him, interacted and were friends with Virgil Abloh mourned the loss of the designer.

 

ALSO READ: BTS’ military enlistment deferred as South Korean National Assembly had intense debate on it

