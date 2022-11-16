Written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, Govinda Naam Mera tells the tale of an underdog and his family madness.

Disney+ Hotstar sets comedy thriller of the year, Govinda Naam Mera starring Vicky Kaushal alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. Produced by Dharma Productions, this family entertainer will soon release exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

Govinda Naam Mera: Disney+ Hotstar sets comedy thriller with Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar; watch video

The streaming giant took to social media sharing a hilarious announcement video where producer Karan Johar is seen pitching the film’s script to Vicky. “Isski life me fun bhi hai, drama bhi hai, dukh bhi hai, masaala bhi hai aur range bhi hai! Can’t wait for #FunVicky in Govinda Naam Mera. Coming soon,” the caption read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

“With the release of Govinda Naam Mera, Dharma Productions further strengthens its partnership with Disney+ Hotstar,” said Karan. “We are excited to bring this holiday special film filled with power packed performances by Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar exclusive to the viewers of Disney+ Hotstar.”

Director Shashank Khaitan also shared his excitement and said, “Working on this new genre of comedy was fascinating and with a talented star cast it only made it easy. Govinda Naam Mera is a complete family entertainer which will keep the viewers guessing until the end. I am really delighted that we are releasing this exciting new film for the viewers of Disney+ Hotstar.”

“We are delighted to announce a new film in partnership with our partners, Dharma!” said Gaurav Banerjee, Head - Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star. “Shashank Khaitan’s films have always touched a chord with young consumers, and we are confident Govinda Naam Mera will add more to this filmography!”

Govinda Naam Mera will exclusively debut on Disney+ Hotstar.

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal starrer Govinda Naam Mera to release directly on OTT

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.