The Veil stars Nam Goong Min and Kim Ji Eun to reunite in upcoming law drama 1000 Won Lawyer

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, SBS’s upcoming Friday-Saturday drama 1000 Won Lawyer (literal title) is about troublemaker lawyer Cheon Ji Hoon who is extremely skilled but only charges 1000 won (around Rs.60) as his attorney’s fee. The refreshing law story follows Cheon Ji Hoon as he faces the rich who escape the law and lawyers with expensive fees.

Nam Goong Min will be joining his first SBS drama in two years as the most cost-effective legal hero Cheon Ji Hoon who people can meet for just 1000 won. Kim Ji Eun will be playing the role of Baek Ma Ri who is in the last stages of training at the Judicial Research and Training Institute to become a prosecutor. She is from a “royal family” among judicial circles with superb qualifications and a splendid future set out for her. The pair previously worked together in the drama The Veil.

Choi Dae Hoon will take on the role of prosecutor Seo Min Hyuk who is also from the judicial circles’ royal family. Returning to Korea after wrapping up two years of training at the Brooklyn district’s attorney office, he hopes to achieve his next life goal of marrying Baek Ma Ri and changing her family’s Law Firm Baek into Law Firm Baek&Seo.

Lee Deok Hwa will portray Baek Ma Ri’s grandfather and representative attorney Baek Hyun Moo who founded the large-scale Law Firm Baek. Meanwhile, Park Jin Woo will appear as Sa Moo Jang, the legal assistant who looks after Cheon Ji Hoon.

1000 Won Lawyer will premiere some time in 2022.

