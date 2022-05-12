Baba Arts Limited is venturing into the music business. The company has already recorded over 100+ songs and has many more songs under-recording and production.

Baba Arts Limited, producers of films like Ishq Vishq and Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, to launch their music channel on digital platforms

In June 2022, the company will first launch with devotional channel across various digital platforms namely Youtube and Facebook, and also be available across various Audio OTT platforms like Spotify, Jio Saavn, Wynk, Gaana, Apple Music among others. The company has tied up with various artists for this new venture and has songs and bhajans sung by esteemed artists like SureshWadkar, Anup Jalota, Anuradha Paudwal, Sadhna Sargam, among others.

The company is currently also recording and shooting various Singles, in the nonfilm Hindi language. It should be well placed to launch Exclusive Singles Original Music Channel on various digital platforms in the month of August 2022. The songs are in the Hindi language and are under production and should be ready for release soon.

Going ahead the company's management believes that the music business would add great value as it builds its catalogue assets in the coming years.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.