BREAKING! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcome their first baby, become parents to a baby girl

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who have been married since 2018, have long expressed their desire to start a family.
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood's beloved power couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, have become proud parents to a newborn child. The couple have embarked on a new chapter in their lives, filled with love, joy, and the boundless excitement that comes with parenthood. The news has been met with overwhelming joy and support from fans and colleagues alike.

BREAKING! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcome their first baby, become parents to a baby girl

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who have been married since 2018, have long expressed their desire to start a family. In an interview with Vogue Singapore earlier this year, Deepika spoke candidly about her anticipation for motherhood. She shared, "Ranveer and I adore children. We eagerly await the day when we can build our own family... My family has been a constant source of grounding for me, and Ranveer and I hope to instill those same values in our children."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone was most recently seen in Kalki 2898 AD. She will next star in Singham Again, Draupadi and The Intern remake. For Ranveer Singh, he has Singham Again, Don 3 and Dhurandhar.

