Vatsal Sheth is back on the television screen with StarPlus show Titli. He will be seen essaying the role of Rahul who is Titli’s school senior settled in Dubai. It is love at first sight with Titli for Rahul and he woos her. The character of Rahul is someone charming, witty, and extremely family oriented. Yet there is a dark secret that Rahul has kept under wraps.

Vatsal Sheth on agreeing to star in the TV show Titli: “This show sheds light on an issue that is very close to my heart”

Neha Solanki will be seen essaying the titular role of Titli. The show is a love story of a joyful and vibrant girl named Titli who is on a quest to find her ideal man and live a fairytale life with him. But will it be a happily ever after? Avinash Mishra plays the character of Garv opposite Neha Solanki, Titli. StarPlus recently dropped the promo of the show Titli. The audience will witness a shift in the characteristics of Titli and Garv. It can be seen that Garv and Titli are in a happy place, but life after marriage will turn things around for Titli unknowingly. It will be intriguing to watch how the drama unfolds in the life of Titli and whether will it be a happily ever after.

Vatsal Sheth shares, "There are many reasons why I said yes to the show. The makers and the channel wanted me to do the show, although I had some commitments, the character of Rahul was such that I had to do it. I am very excited about the show Titli and glad to be a part of it. My association with StarPlus has always been special. As an actor, I always want to do something exciting and challenging. This is the first time I'll be playing a role like this. Rahul as a character is something that I have never portrayed. What makes it more special is this show sheds light on an issue that is very close to my heart. It's the 21st century and it's sad that even after advancing so much people are finding new ways of exploiting each other. In a marriage, it's not just about physical abuse it is about emotional abuse as well. Not many people are aware of emotional abuse this show will make the audience aware of it. It was an amazing experience working in Titli. StarPlus is one of the best channels to work with. It has been a fun experience. Starplus is the top entertainment channel in the country".

Titli is produced by Story Square Productions. The show is set to air from 6th June at 11 pm on StarPlus from Monday to Sunday.

