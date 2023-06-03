The actor recently said that he would never urge a movie to be banned but would want the people to understand the purpose of the movie.

Kamal Haasan says audience should watch The Kerala Story with suspended disbelief

Kamal spoke at India Today Conclave South 2023 and said, “I wouldn’t ban any film, let them talk. I would try to tell people to understand the film and what is the purpose of the film. That’s what I am doing when people ask me about… because my film was banned in Tamil Nadu, Vishwaroopam. People are still wondering why it was banned. There was a case between Raj Kamal Films and the Tamil Nadu government. We won the case and released the film. I wouldn’t advocate banning any film. As a matter of fact, I was one of the strong advocates in turning the certification board into a censor board and banning or editing films.”

He added, “This country should have free speech. They can certify the film and say certain people could not see the film. Audiences should go to watch a film like The Kerala Story with suspended disbelief and then think.”

The trailer previously claimed that the movie was a true story based on the story of 32,000 women but was later changed to 3 women. Speaking about the same, Haasan added, “I have not seen the film but have heard of what people have spoken of it. From what I could derive, certain things could have happened but you cannot increase or exaggerate numbers or make it look like a national crisis.”

The Kerala Story is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, who is also the film’s creative director. Apart from Adah Sharma playing the role of the main lead, the film stars Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, Pranay Pachauri and Chandra Shekhar Dutta. Directed by Sudipto Sen under the banner Sunshine Pictures Pvt Ltd., the film released theatres on May 5, 2023.

