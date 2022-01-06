comscore

Han Ji Eun and Hong Jong Hyun to star in upcoming drama An Ant Is Riding

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

South Korean upcoming comedy drama An Ant Is Riding finalized its cast lineup for the show. Actors Han Ji Eun, Hong Jong Hyun, Jung Moon Sung, Kim Sun Young and Jang Gwang will be starring in the show.

Han Ji Eun and Hong Jong Hyun to star in upcoming drama An Ant Is Riding

According to the Korean tabloid Soompi, the upcoming drama is about five retail investors (known as “ants” in Korean) as they learn about life, friendship, and love through stock investing. The drama will portray relatable stories of typical people who meet at a mysterious investment club and work toward investment success.

Han Ji Eun will play Yoo Mi Seo, a newbie in the world of stock trading, who goes from being a happy bride-to-be to experiencing failure in stock investment. Hong Jong Hyun will portray Choi Sun Woo, a mysterious 33-year-old part-timer at a convenience store and who sometimes rides a luxurious car.

Other characters include Kang San (Jung Moon Sung), a ‘freeter’ who doesn’t have a full-time job, and Jung Haeng Ja (played by Kim Sun Young) as the owner of a popular jokbal restaurant. Jang Gwang is confirmed to play an English teacher who begins stock investing after retirement.

The drama is expected to be educational and informative and will also reflect people’s interest in stocks that have soared in 2021.

The show will be produced together by What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim director Choi Ji Young and My Wife’s Having an Affair this Week writer Im Yeon Soo.

Also Read: Watching Jirisan? Here are must-watch Korean movies and dramas of superstar Jun Ji Hyun

