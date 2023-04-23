Raj Kapoor's grandson Armaan Jain embraces fatherhood with wife Anissa Malhotra, as they welcome a baby boy, two years after tying the knot.

Bollywood actor Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra have become proud parents to a baby boy. On Sunday, April 23, Armaan’s aunt Neetu Kapoor and cousin sister Kareena Kapoor Khan took to their respective social media handles and confirmed the arrival of the youngest member of the family. For the unversed, Armaan Jain is the grandson of late actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor and the son of Rima Jain.

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra welcome their first child, a baby boy! Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neetu Kapoor congratulate the new parents

While Kareena shared a throwback photo, featuring her with the couple, Neetu Kapoor shared an announcement note on her verified Instagram handle. Captioning the photo, Kareena wrote, “Proud parents my darlings,” followed by two red-heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, the note on Neetu Kapoor’s story read, “Dada Manoj and Dadi Rima are so excited to announce the birth of our grandson.” The animated announcement post also featured the miniature of Manoj and Rima celebrating the moment along with a blue-colour heart. Reacting to the news, Neetu wrote, “Super excited to welcome the new addition into the family.”

On the other hand, Armaan’s cousin and entrepreneur Riddhima Kapoor Sahani also congratulated the new parents. She shared one of the photos from the couple’s baby shower ceremony and penned, “It's a boy! Congratulations my cuties."

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding was the talk of the town in 2020. Their grand wedding in February of that year was attended by numerous celebs including Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Rekha, and Aishwarya Rai, among others. In February this year, the family was seen celebrating Anissa's baby shower at home.

