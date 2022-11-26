Days after Chetan Bhagat calling Uorfi Javed an example of distraction among youth, the latter reacted to his remark. Watch

Internet sensation and Bigg Boss OTT former contestant Uorfi Javed has often grabbed headlines for her quirky fashion choices. On the other hand, Javed has also never shied away from taking a sly dig at online trolls. Recently she reacted to author Chetan Bhagat’s remark. For the unversed, author Chetan Bhagat had attended a literature festival recently. The novelist briefly talked about Uorfi and how she is an example of “distraction” among youth, especially boys. He said, “Phone has been a great distraction for the youth, especially the boys, spending hours just watching Instagram reels. Everyone knows who Uorfi Javed is.” He had also said, “There are Indian soldiers who are at the border protecting the nation. And here our youth is getting into bed and gawking at Uorfi Javed’s photos.”

Uorfi Javed slams Chetan Bhagat for his “distracting youth” remark; says, “Because you’re a pervert doesn’t mean it’s the girl’s fault”

Reacting to the same, Uorfi shared a string of notes on her Instagram story, where she addressed his comment. Uorfi also posted a video, in which she slammed the writer for talking about her at a “literature festival”.

In one of the notes, Javed wrote, “Men like him will always blame the women rather than accepting their own shortcomings. Just because you're a pervert doesn't mean it's the girl's fault or what is she wearing. Unnecessarily dragging me in a conversation, commenting on how my clothes are distracting young boys is such as f***ed thing to say. You messaging girls isn't a distraction for them? @chetanbhagat (sic).”

Talking about the video, she said, “I don’t understand one thing. What was the need to mention my name at a literature festival?” She also commented on screenshots of Chetan Bhagat's viral WhatsApp messages that were leaked during the #MeToo movement.

