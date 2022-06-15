With many television soaps and reality shows under his wing, Karanvir Bohra remains to be a household name. The actor, who has been a part of shows like Lock Upp and Bigg Boss, has now been caught up in a legal scandal. Reports suggest that a case has been registered against the actor for duping a 40-year-old woman of Rs. 1.99 crores.

TV actor Karanvir Bohra gets accused of duping a woman of Rs. 1.99 cr; case filed against him

If these reports are to be believed, the alleged victim filed a case against Karanvir Bohra at the Oshiwara police, accusing him of duping her under the pretext of 2.5% return interest. As per ANI reports, the woman claimed that only Rs. 1 Crore was returned to her. The Twitter handle of the news agency ANI shared further details on the case adding, “The woman also claimed that when she asked for the amount, Bohra & his wife Tajinder Sidhu did not respond properly & threatened to shoot her.”

While Oshiwara police officials did confirm this news to ANI, they also added that they have kicked off their investigation. They also asserted that they will be recording the statements of Karanvir and his wife Teejay related to this case, soon.

Not too long ago, Karanvir Bohra was in the news with wife Teejay after the couple shared the news that they have enrolled their kids in a school in Canada. Needless to say, the couple were quite disheartened to do but decided to take up the decision for their kids’ benefit. On the work front, Karanvir Bohra gained fame with TV shows like Shararat, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and Dil Se Di Dua Saubhagyavati Bhava. He was last seen in the web reality show Lock Upp featuring Kangana Ranaut as the host.

