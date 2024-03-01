With Punjabi cinema going places, Disney+ Hotstar in a unique move announced the premiere of Carry on Jatta 3 in Hindi. The original movie, which is in Punjabi, hit the big screens in June last year, after which the movie also premiered on an OTT Platform. However, owing to the popularity of the film as well as the love that Gippy Grewal has received across the country, the movie is now being available for a larger audience in Hindi, thereby increasing their reach.

Disney+ Hotstar announces the release of Carry on Jatta 3 in Hindi on March 15, 2024

On March 1, Friday, Disney+ Hotstar unveiled a sneak peek into the world of Carry on Jatta 3 by releasing the trailer in Hindi. Promising to be a ride that unleashes the madness, laughter, and an utterly sensational charm that is nothing less than an entertaining madhouse, the film is sure to leave you in splits. The streaming platform released the trailer across several platforms including social media.

Get ready to witness the best of comedy of Jatta as it stars Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa and Kavita Kaushik with Gurpreet Ghuggi, Kavita Kaushik, Nasir Chinyoti, Jaswinder Bhalla, B.N. Sharma and Karamjit Anmol in supporting roles. Directed by Smeep Kang and produced by Humble Motion Pictures (Gippy Grewal and Raveneet Kaur Grewal), Carry on Jatta 3 is set to release on March 15, 2024, exclusively in Hindi on Disney+ Hotstar.

