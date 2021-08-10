Bollywood Hungama

Trailer of Saif Ali Khan starrer Bhoot Police to release around August 15?

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Over the past couple of months the makers of the film Bhoot Police have been releasing posters of the film, featuring the lead actors. After Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor’s poster were released, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam shared their respective looks from the venture. Now, we hear that the makers of Bhoot Police are all set on releasing the trailer of the film soon.

Trailer of Saif Ali Khan starrer Bhoot Police to release around August 15

If industry buzz is to be believed then, the makers of Bhoot Police will release the trailer of the film around August 15. Commenting on the same a well-placed industry insider tells Bollywood Hungama, “Yes the trailer of the film will be released around August 15; however, a single date has not yet been finalized for the same. But rest assured the trailer will release”.

Interestingly, a while back Bhoot Police made headlines when reports surfaced that the makers had sold the digital rights of film for a staggering Rs. 60 cr, while the budge of the project was pegged at Rs. 40 cr. Though there was no official confirmation on this, Bhoot Police fast became one of the most anticipated digital releases of recent times.

As for the film Bhoot Police is directed by Pavan Kirpalani. Produced by Ramesh Taurani, Akshai Puri and co-produced by Jaya Taurani the film will releases on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez stuns as Kanika, Yami Gautam is the enchanting Maya in Bhoot Police

More Pages: Bhoot Police Box Office Collection

