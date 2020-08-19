Bollywood Hungama

Toilet – Ek Prem Katha director Shree Narayan Singh to remake Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan’s Shakti

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Yesteryear actor Dilip Kumar and megastar Amitabh Bachchan starrer Shakti is set to get a remake. As per reports, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha director Shree Narayan Singh is working on the remake script.

Toilet - Ek Prem Katha director Shree Narayan Singh to remake Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan’s Shakti

The filmmaker confirmed to a daily that he has been working on the film for the past two years with Anjum Rajabali and Saumya Joshi penning the script. Singh said that the remake is a huge responsibility and that is why it is taking time to finalise the script. He said that their story is more of an adaptation than a remake. They plan to take the movie on the floor by 2021.

Shakti released in 1982. The crime action drama was directed by Ramesh Sippy and written by the famous Salim-Javed duo. The story revolves around Ashwini, an honest policeman, refuses to trade a captured gangster for his son Vijay's release after a ruthless gangster kidnaps him. Vijay grows up resenting his father and turns to a life of crime.

ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan shares a major throwback picture; says dare not caption the picture keeping propriety in mind

More Pages: Shakti Box Office Collection

