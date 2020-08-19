Actor Sonu Sood is on spree to help those impacted during the lockdown due to coronavirus. The actor has been helping migrants to reach their hometowns safely. He has even helped many Indian students to come back home who have been studying abroad. Now, the actor is helping 300 migrants by sending them home for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Sonu Sood told a daily that some of the migrants who live in Lalbaug and behind the Siddhivinayak temple in Prabhadevi, Mumbai had reached out to him. They wanted to go home. So he has organized buses after acquiring necessary permissions. The first back of 300 migrants have left already and the next will go home soon!

Sonu Sood has also partnered with several organizations in order to provide 1 lakh jobs to migrants and daily wage workers.

