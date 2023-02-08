comscore

TMC leader Derek O’Brien quotes success of Pathaan in Rajya Sabha to take a dig at the government

Derek O'Brien also took a quote from President Droupadi Murmu's speech and linked it to Pathaan.

TMC (Trinamool Congress) leader and Rajya Sabha MP (Member of Parliament) Derek O’Brien today spoke about the success of the recent Bollywood film Pathaan during his Motion of Thanks on the President Droupadi Murmu’s address in the Rajya Sabha. He took pot-shots at the ruling party BJP, its leaders and supporters who had called for a boycott of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer whereas the film actually became a blockbuster.

O’Brien said, “Well done Siddharth Anand. Well done India’s biggest ambassadors. Well done those of you who made Pathaan. What we couldn’t do, Shah Rukh Khan, Dimple Kapadia and John Abraham have shown this country.”

O’Brien quoted the speech of the President and linked it to Pathaan. “A Bharat whose diversity is even more vivid and whose unity becomes more shakeable’ — these phrases were turned into a film before they were written (for the speech),” he added.

Taking a jibe at those who asked the film to be boycotted, O’Brien added, “You asked them to boycott Bollywood, they showed you one film with a beautiful message.”

Pathaan has turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters from India. The spy action film has so far earned a net total collection of a mammoth Rs 446.20 crores in India itself.

Also Read: Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan starrer enjoying good footfalls even during weekend, stays in quest for Rs. 500 Crore Club entry

More Pages: Pathaan Box Office Collection , Pathaan Movie Review

