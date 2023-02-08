In a report filed by dancer-actress Rakhi Sawant, she has accused her husband Adil Durrani of serious criminal activities including asking for dowry, stealing money and jewellery from her residence as well as charges of physical assault against her husband. Rakhi, who was recovering from the recent demise of her mother, was spotted at the Oshiwara police station a couple of days ago where she filed an FIR against her husband. Post that, while addressing the media about her legal action against her partner, the actress-dancer fainted.

Rakhi Sawant, who has always spoken to the media about her life, was seen fainting while talking about her recent case against Adil Durrani. In a statement given by Sawant, she has reportedly filed a complaint against her husband on charges of dowry, assault, and cheating along with robbery. When she was talking to the paparazzi, as she was revealing how Adil has been calling her the entire day to talk about her police complaint, the actress failed to complete her statement and fainted. She was soon taken to the nearest car and was being given water and refreshments by the paparazzi members, security members, as well as onlookers, who helped her regain consciousness.

On the other hand, her brother and Rakhi’s friend also spoke to the media and asserted how Adil harassed his wife. In fact, her brother Rakesh Sawant and one of her friends, even showcased proof of the injuries the actress allegedly suffered on the hands of Durrani, including a photo evidence of how she was brutally hit on the night of her mother’s demise.

Readers would be aware that Rakhi Sawant lost her mother last month after her long battle with cancer. On the other hand, talking about her marriage with Adil, Sawant had earlier shared photos on social media, from the wedding ceremony, which allegedly happened seven months ago.

