Warner Bros has shifted the release for Dune: Part Two by two weeks. The film now opens on November 3, 2023.

The release date for Timothée Chalamet starrer sci-fi epic Dune: Part Two has officially been shifted by Warner Bros from November 17, 2023 to November 3, 2023, moving it away from Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.





Timothée Chalamet starrer sci-fi epic Dune: Part Two pre-pones release; will release theatrically on November 3, 2023

According to Variety, it was revealed on Tuesday that the highly anticipated sequel to Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic will now hit theaters on November 3, 2023, taking the previous spot of Marvel’s Blade, which was delayed on Tuesday to September 6, 2024. The story resumes where Part One left off, with Paul Atreides (Chalamet) fighting alongside the Fremen to free the desert planet of Arrakis from the grips of House Harkonnen.

The star-studded cast includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, Charlotte Rampling, Javier Bardem, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Christopher Walken and Léa Seydoux

Mary Parent, Villeneuve, Cale Boyter, Tanya Lapointe and Patrick McCormick are producing the film. The executive producers are Josh Grode, Herbert W. Gains, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Kim Herbert, Thomas Tull, Spaihts, Richard P. Rubinstein and John Harrison.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the two-part film is based on the novel of the same name by Frank Herbert. Set in the far future, Dune: Part 1 concludes with Timothée Chalamet's Paul Atreides, the series' central Messianic figure, seeking refuge from enemies in the desert. Dune: Part 2 will follow his efforts to exact vengeance on the noble families who assassinated his father, Duke Leto Atreides, and reclaim power.

Dune: Part Two started production on July 18.

Also Read: Bones and All: Timothée Chalamet’s cannibal love story unveils chilling and eerie trailer

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.