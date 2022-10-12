There is a lot of buzz around filmmaker Sajid Khan and his participation in the latest season of Bigg Boss. A few days back, Delhi women's panel chief Swati Maliwal wrote to Union Minister Anurag Thakur demanding the ouster of him from the reality show over allegations of sexual harassment levelled against him by several women during the #MeToo movement. In response to the same, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) sent out a response that the ban on him was lifted in 2019.

Delhi Commission of Women chief registers FIR as she gets rape threats after asking for the ouster of Sajid Khan from Bigg Boss

While FWICE issued the clarification, Swati Maliwal claimed that she has been receiving rape threats on her Instagram account ever since she moved against filmmaker Sajid Khan. On Wednesday, she took to her Twitter handle and shared a screenshot of her Instagram DMs.

Speaking about the same, she wrote in Hindi, “Ever since I wrote a letter to the I&B minister to get #SajidKhan out of Bigg Boss, I have been receiving rape threats on Instagram. Obviously they want to stop our work. I am giving a complaint to Delhi Police. Register FIR and investigate. Arrest those who are behind them!”

जब से #SajidKhan को Big Boss से बाहर करने के लिए I&B मंत्री को चिट्ठी लिखी है, तबसे मुझे इंस्टाग्राम पर रेप की धमकी दी जा रही है। ज़ाहिर है ये हमारा काम रोकना चाहते हैं। दिल्ली पुलिस को शिकायत दे रही हूं। FIR दर्ज करें और जाँच करें। जो लोग भी इनके पीछे है उनको अरेस्ट करें! pic.twitter.com/8YBq5oJ5TV — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) October 12, 2022

For the unversed, on Monday, Ms Maliwal had tweeted, “Ten women had accused Sajid Khan of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement. All these complaints show the disgusting mentality of Sajid. Now, this man has been given a place in Bigg Boss, which is wrong. I have written to @ianuragthakur to have Sajid Khan removed from this show.”

On the other hand, Sajid Khan was suspended for a year by the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) in 2018 after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment.

Talking about the Salman Khan-hosted show, Bigg Boss 16 currently airs on Colors. The list of celebrities contestants this year includes Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Vig, Tina Dutta, Sreejita De, Ankit Gupta, and Priyanka Choudhary, among others along with contestants from other walks of life too.

Also Read: Sajid Khan on Bigg Boss 16: FWICE sends out a clarification statement after DCW demands his removal from reality show; says, “He has already suffered his punishment”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.