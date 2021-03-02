Birthday boy Tiger Shroff has a treat in store. The long-awaited sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War is now a living reality…almost. Plans are on at Yash Raj Films to revive the Franchise and also wake up the supposedly dead character that Tiger played in War.

Says Tiger, “War just took off to another level, and I’ve to admit sharing screen space with my idol Hrithik Sir was an experience I will cherish all my life. He has been an inspiration all my life. And to now observe him from such close quarters was a learning experience. As for bringing my character back, all I will say at the moment is, you didn’t see my body in War, did you? There are many ways to manoeuvre the script to accommodate both of us.”

While we wait for War to begin again, there is plenty on Tiger’s plate right now including Heropanti 2 and Baaghi 4.

Says Tiger, “In today’s times every actor has to be on his toe constantly. I’m grateful for what I’ve got during my six years as an actor. I’ve to constantly keep working harder and harder to ensure I don’t lose the success that God has given me.”

