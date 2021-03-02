Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 02.03.2021 | 1:38 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Karnataka High Court refuses to stay proceedings against Kangana Ranaut over her remarks on farmers amid protests

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The Karnataka High Court, on Tuesday, refused to stay the proceedings that have been initiated against the actress Kangana Ranaut by a Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMF) at Tumkur for her alleged derogatory remarks against farmers amid the protests. The court had directed the jurisdictional Police Station (Kyathasandra) to register FIR against Kangana Ranaut for her remarks on October 9, 2020.

Karnataka High Court refuses to stay proceedings against Kangana Ranaut over her remarks on farmers amid protests

The complaint against Kangana Ranaut was filed by advocate Ramesh Naik L under Section 156(3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure. It alleged that that Kangana Ranaut had allegedly posted derogatory remarks against farmers on her Twitter account '@KanganaTeam' on 21st September 2020. The tweet read, "People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformation about Farmers' bill and causing terror in the nation, they are Terrorists. You very well know what I said but simply like to spread misinformation".

Kangana Ranaut had moved the Karnataka High Court to quash the FIR against her. Her advocate Rizwan Siddiquee appeared before the court for a stay on the proceedings. According to Live Law India, The court responded to him by saying, "First you comply with the office objection then only we can consider your submissions."

Justice HP Sandesh has granted one week's time to the petitioner to comply with office objection. The next hearing will take place on March 18.

ALSO READ: Mumbai court issues bailable warrant against Kangana Ranaut in defamation case filed by Javed Akhtar

Tags : , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ismail Darbar reunites with Sanjay Leela…

Ridhi Dogra and Monica Dogra to cheer…

Tandav Controversy: Bail plea of Aparna…

Sudhir Mishra to trace the rise of British…

Rhea Kapoor, Guneet Monga and Tahira Kashyap…

Tom Hiddleston starrer Loki to premiere on…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification