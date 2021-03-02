The Karnataka High Court, on Tuesday, refused to stay the proceedings that have been initiated against the actress Kangana Ranaut by a Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMF) at Tumkur for her alleged derogatory remarks against farmers amid the protests. The court had directed the jurisdictional Police Station (Kyathasandra) to register FIR against Kangana Ranaut for her remarks on October 9, 2020.

The complaint against Kangana Ranaut was filed by advocate Ramesh Naik L under Section 156(3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure. It alleged that that Kangana Ranaut had allegedly posted derogatory remarks against farmers on her Twitter account '@KanganaTeam' on 21st September 2020. The tweet read, "People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformation about Farmers' bill and causing terror in the nation, they are Terrorists. You very well know what I said but simply like to spread misinformation".

Kangana Ranaut had moved the Karnataka High Court to quash the FIR against her. Her advocate Rizwan Siddiquee appeared before the court for a stay on the proceedings. According to Live Law India, The court responded to him by saying, "First you comply with the office objection then only we can consider your submissions."

Justice HP Sandesh has granted one week's time to the petitioner to comply with office objection. The next hearing will take place on March 18.

