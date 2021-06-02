Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, who are rumoured to be in a relationship for years now, were interrupted by Mumbai Police when they decided to go for a ride in Bandra Bandstand.

According to the reports, the duo was enjoying a drive after a session at the gym. Disha was sitting in the front while Tiger was sitting at the back. The couple was stopped as they took a second round at Bandstand by the Mumbai Police. The couple left after the cops checked their Aadhar card and completed other legal formalities.

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have been rumoured to dating each other for a long time, but both of them have chosen to remain silent on the matter. They are often seen taking vacations together.

On the work front, Disha Patani will next star in Ek Villain Returns whereas Tiger Shroff will star in Heropanti 2.

