Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 02.06.2021 | 3:29 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sherni Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Toofaan The Big Bull Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to enter the Guinness Book of World Records

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sab TV's popular sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, began airing on July 28, 2008, almost 13 years back. It is the longest-running Indian sitcom.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to enter the Guinness Book of World Records

Recently, after having so many achievements in the past, the show has reached yet milestone and has successfully completed 3000 episodes. The show is soon going to enter the Guinness Book of World Records for being the longest-running show on television.

According to the reports, the source close to the show has confirmed that it will soon be registered for the same.

Well, apart from this the show has also been into headlines in the past few weeks where rumours about Raj aka Tapu and Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal's rift, Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji used casteist slur in one of her videos on social media made it to the news.

Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Raj Anadkat rubbishes rumours of his spat with his on-screen father Dilip Joshi

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ajay Devgn buys a bungalow worth Rs. 60…

Amitabh Bachchan buys a duplex apartment…

BREAKING: Ayan Mukerji turns producer with…

Emraan Hashmi to play Pakistani ISI agent,…

Amitabh Bachchan reveals his Janak office…

Amitabh Bachchan takes second dose of…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification