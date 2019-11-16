Bollywood Hungama

Tara Sutaria opens up about being trolled on social media

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Tara Sutaria might have been in the industry for close to a decade, but her work as a film star started off with Dharma Productions’ Student Of The Year 2. Tara’s performance really did impress people and it was one of the reasons why she had two other projects lined up even before her debut film was released. Her second film released recently and mixed reviews have started pouring in for the same.

Tara Sutaria opens up about being trolled on social media

 

Recently, while attending a party, Tara’s embellished tube top and skirt topped with a blazer gained a lot of attention. The actress was trolled for her choice of wardrobe and in a recent interview with a leading daily, she opened up about the negative comments that she received. She said that it’s a part and parcel of her job, but some of the comments were very hurtful. She understands that she can’t always attract the positivity and that mistakes are bound to happen. Now, when her parents read these comments, they all end up having a hearty laugh about it.

Tara Sutaria will next be seen in RX 100, where she is paired opposite debutant Ahan Shetty.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan and Tara Sutaria roped in as brand ambassadors for THIS fragrance brand

