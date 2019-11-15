Both Kartik Aaryan and Tara Sutaria have made quite a name for themselves in the industry in a very limited period of time. Their popularity, individually, is nothing short of mind-boggling. Kartik has done some iconic roles in the past and has quite a few projects lined up for the coming year. As for Tara, she has just been in one movie and with her second film slated to release today, she has managed to win a lot of hearts with her charm and innocence.

The fragrance brand, ITC Engage, has roped in these two heart-throbs as their brand ambassadors. Kartik and Tara will be representing the latest collection called Intrigue and Spirit for Him and Her. This is also the first time that the brand has roped in actors as its ambassadors and we bet their chemistry is going to be the talk of the tinsel town. The narrative of the advertisement will revolve around young and inseparable love that makes it difficult to bid goodbyes.

Starring in a playfully romantic TVC, Kartik Aaryan and Tara Sutaria’s fresh pairing is likely to be full of fireworks.

