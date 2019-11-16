Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 16.11.2019 | 1:08 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Housefull 4 Bala Marjaavaan Pagalpanti Dabangg 3 Panipat
follow us on

Rani Mukerji says the reaction to the trailer of Mardaani 2 has been overwhelming, urges the nation to watch the film

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The trailer of Yash Raj FilmsMardaani 2 released a couple of days ago and the fans have gone berserk over it. Mardaani 2 is the second instalment of the namesake franchise that revolves around a badass female cop solving relevant crime cases. The first film released in 2014 and is still one of the best action films with the right amount of emotions and drama.

Rani Mukerji says the reaction to the trailer of Mardaani 2 has been overwhelming, urges the nation to watch the film

The makers dropped the first trailer of the film and it has received a positive response from the fans and critics alike. Speaking about the reaction, Rani Mukerji says that the feeling is overwhelming that it has struck a chord among the audience. Speaking further about the film Rani said that Mardaani 2 has an important social message and it is based out on true yet disturbing events. She also urged the entire nation to go watch the film because it is very important to create awareness about juvenile criminals.

Mardaani 2 is slated to release on December 13.

Also Read: “I was freezing in cold in the song sequence at Jaipur”: Rani Mukerji recalls shooting for Mehndi

More Pages: Mardaani 2 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Rajpal Yadav gears up for the release of his…

Minister of State for Health and Family…

Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Dil Bechara to…

"People equate my kind of cinema to good…

Anu Malik responds to allegations of sexual…

Deepika Padukone opens up about life post…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification