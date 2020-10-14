Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 14.10.2020 | 11:03 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Khaali Peeli Laxmmi Bomb Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Tanhaji, Thappad, Malang, Kedarnath, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, War among others to re-release in cinemas

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ever since the lockdown commenced in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, theatres have been shut down. Last week, it was announced that cinema halls will open in the country. While some states will continue with the shutdown, the Unlock 5.0 guidelines by the Home Ministry revealed that cinema halls can operate at 50 % capacity starting October 15. The MHA released the new set of guidelines. A standard operating procedure (SOP) will be issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the same.

Tanhaji, Thappad, Malang, Kedarnath, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, War among others to re-release in cinemas

Since theatres will open up, filmmakers are planning to re-release some of the films. Ajay Devgn and Kajol's Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior, Taapsee Pannu's Thappad, Aditya Roy Kapur - Disha Patani's Malang, Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, and late Sushant Singh Rajput's Kedarnath will be the first five films to return to the theatres.

More movie announcements will be made soon as they return to theatres.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn’s brother Anil Devgan passes away at 45

More Pages: Thappad Box Office Collection , Thappad Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan reportedly…

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal to tie the…

Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol expecting their…

Payal Ghosh agrees to apologize to Richa…

Sonu Sood launches an initiative to support…

Rajkummar Rao to endorse Syska range of…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification