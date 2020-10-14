Ever since the lockdown commenced in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, theatres have been shut down. Last week, it was announced that cinema halls will open in the country. While some states will continue with the shutdown, the Unlock 5.0 guidelines by the Home Ministry revealed that cinema halls can operate at 50 % capacity starting October 15. The MHA released the new set of guidelines. A standard operating procedure (SOP) will be issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the same.

Since theatres will open up, filmmakers are planning to re-release some of the films. Ajay Devgn and Kajol's Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior, Taapsee Pannu's Thappad, Aditya Roy Kapur - Disha Patani's Malang, Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, and late Sushant Singh Rajput's Kedarnath will be the first five films to return to the theatres.

More movie announcements will be made soon as they return to theatres.

