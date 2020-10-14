There are rumours of Kannada superstar Yash having finalized the release date of KGF 2. The reports state that the film will open for Makar Sakranti on January 14, 2021.

However, when I approached a source very close to the project he said, “There is no release date right now. We are now focusing on completing the film. Once we’re done and we have a clearer picture of the theatre business after it resumes on October 15, only then will we decide a release date.”

Does Makar Sankrati look like a dependable release date? “Even Christmas looks like a good option. It all depends on how comfortable audiences are with the idea of returning to theatres. Yash is in no hurry to release. There’s a fight sequence with Sanjay Dutt which may be shot with a body double.”

ALSO READ: “Rocky sets sail from today,” announces Yash as he gets back to sets of KGF 2 after months

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.