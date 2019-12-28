Ajay Devgn’s 100th film in the industry, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is surely going to be a hit by the looks of its trailer and songs. From the casting to the details, Ajay Devgn has made sure to be very particular about this project. Special for multiple reasons, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also marks the on-screen reunion of Ajay Devgn and Kajol after a long time.

Playing the role of Tanhaji Malusare, Ajay Devgn looks dapper as the Maratha warrior, however, there has been a recent change made in the film. Initially, the Maratha flags that were shown in the film had a logo of the word ‘Om’, now, Ajay Devgn and the makers have decided to remove it from the final edit. The historians have pointed out to the discrepancy in the same.

Slated to release on January 10, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also stars Saif Ali Khan who will be portraying the role of Uday Bhan.

