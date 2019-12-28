Bollywood Hungama

Farah Khan apologises for inadvertently hurting religious sentiments on her show

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

A day after Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan and comedian Bharti Singh were booked by Amritsar police, Farah Khan has apologized for inadvertently hurting religious sentiments on her show, Backbenchers.

Farah Khan apologises for inadvertently hurting religious sentiments on her show

Farah Khan, on Friday, took to Twitter to apologize on behalf of the entire team of her show and wrote, “I’m extremely saddened that some sentiments have been inadvertently hurt by a recent episode of my show. I respect all religions, n it would never be my intention 2disrespect any. On behalf of the entire team, Raveena Tandon, Bharti Singh and Myself.. we do sincerely apologise.”

On Thursday, even Raveena Tandon apologized on Twitter and wrote, “I haven’t said a word that can be interpreted as an insult to any religion. The three of us (Farah Khan, Bharti Singh and I) never intended to offend anyone, but in case we did, my most sincere apologies to those who were hurt.”

A case was registered on Wednesday after the complaint was filed by Sonu Jafar, President of Christian Front of Ajnala Block. The video was also provided which aired during Christmas eve. The FIR was registered in Amritsar at Ajnala police station under section 295-A of the IPC.

ALSO READ: Raveena Tandon, Farah Khan and Bharti Singh booked for hurting religious sentiments of a community during a TV show

