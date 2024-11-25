Reports suggest Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are looking for a house together as they plan to marry in 2025.

Bollywood stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have always kept their relationship in the public eye, often sharing glimpses of their affection through appearances at events, red carpets, and cozy date nights. Recent reports suggest that their bond has reached a new milestone as the couple is reportedly looking for a home together and planning to get married in 2025.

Reports Suggest Wedding Preparations Are Underway

According to a report by 123Telugu, the couple has started making arrangements for their upcoming wedding, with house-hunting reportedly being one of the first steps in their preparations. While neither Tamannaah Bhatia nor Vijay Varma has officially confirmed the news, the speculation has excited their fan base, who are eagerly awaiting more details about the couple's plans.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s Recent Public Appearance

Amidst the reports surrounding her wedding plans with Vijay Varma, Tamannaah was spotted at renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s residence in Mumbai. Known for her impeccable style, Tamannaah opted for a minimalist look on this occasion, wearing a classic black kurta set.

A Relationship Openly Celebrated

Tamannaah and Vijay Varma made their relationship public around the release of Lust Stories 2 in 2023, marking their first project together. Since then, they have been more open about their bond, with Vijay Varma recently discussing his relationship with Tamannaah in an interview with Shubhankar Mishra.

Vijay, who has always been candid about his feelings for Tamannaah, shared that he does not believe in hiding his relationship. However, he also stated that while they share many moments publicly, they choose to keep some aspects of their relationship private. He revealed that he has over five thousand pictures of them together but prefers to keep them off social media and cherish them privately.

