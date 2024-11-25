comscore
Last Updated 25.11.2024 | 1:18 PM IST

Aaishvary Thackeray wraps shooting for his debut film with Anurag Kashyap

Aaishvary Thackeray is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Anurag Kashyap's upcoming film. The grandson of Shiv Sena’s founder, Balasaheb Thackeray, Aaishvary has chosen a unique path, unlike his family members who are involved in politics, to venture into the entertainment industry. While his debut is highly anticipated, here's an exciting update: the shoot for his debut film has been wrapped up.

According to an independent industry source, "Aaishvary Thackeray's debut film with Anurag Kashyap has finally wrapped. The film had a 69-day shoot, which was entirely conducted in Lucknow. More details about the film are awaited." Recently, Anurag Kashyap has also posted for the same.

Aaishvary Thackeray’s journey in cinema began in 2015 when he worked as an assistant director on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani. Over the years, he has worked diligently behind the scenes, honing his acting skills and preparing himself for the limelight. He is also an exceptional dancer, taking inspiration from none other than the King of Pop, Michael Jackson. According to reports, industry insiders have labeled him the “dark horse” of Bollywood, with high expectations that he will soon emerge as one of the most promising actors in the entertainment industry.

Also Read: Anurag Kashyap teams up with Aaishvary Thackeray in Lucknow for an upcoming film


