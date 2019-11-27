Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 27.11.2019 | 7:16 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Pagalpanti Dabangg 3 Mardaani 2 Marjaavaan Good Newwz Pati Patni Aur Woh
follow us on

Taiwanese-Canadian actor Godfrey Gao dies at the age of 25 while filming reality TV show

ByMonica Yadav

Taiwanese-Canadian actor Godfrey Gao, on Wednesday, passed due to sudden cardiac arrest while shooting a reality show in China. The actor was shooting late-night for Zhejiang TV’s reality show Chase Me where contestants participate in several sports and are pitted against each other. He was 35. 

Taiwanese-Canadian actor Godfrey Gao dies at the age of 25 while filming reality TV show

“I am deeply saddened by the news. Godfrey was not only a client at one point but, more importantly, a friend. We will miss him dearly, and our hearts go out to his family, especially his parents,”  said Andrew Ooi, his friend and former manager at Echelon Talent. 

“In the early hours of Nov. 27, our beloved Godfrey collapsed while filming on set. Following three hours of rescue efforts, he, unfortunately, left us. We are very shocked and saddened and even until now find it impossible to accept. Thank you media friends and every fan of Godfrey’s for their concern. His management and team were present and his family were urgently rushed to the location,” the statement continued. “Please respect Godfrey’s family in this time of sorrow and refrain from disturbing them. We will accompany Godfrey’s family to handle discreet funeral arrangements. Thank you, everyone,” his team wrote in a statement.

Godfrey Gao rose to fame as a model after he became the first Asian man to model for Louis Vuitton in 2011. He grew up in Vancouver, Canada. He starred in a Chinese drama in 2016 called Remembering Wang Lichuan. He appeared in Hollywood film The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones in 2013 alongside Lily Collins and Jamie Campbell Bower.

Jamie took to Instagram to share a photo with Gao as he remembered his friend. “our friend. Heartbroken,” Jamie captioned the photo. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

our friend. Heartbroken.

A post shared by ᴊᴀᴍɪᴇ ᴄᴀᴍᴘʙᴇʟʟ ʙᴏᴡᴇʀ (@bowerjamie) on


Godfrey Gao was also a part of 2017′s The Jade Pendant and 2019’s Chinese sci-fi film, Shanghai Fortress.

Tags : , , , ,

Recommended for you

Here’s what Bobby Deol thinks about son…

Saina Nehwal biopic: Parineeti Chopra makes…

"People say that my films have broken the…

This actor joins the team of Amitabh…

Farah Khan’s outlook towards remakes changed…

Ileana D’Cruz reveals that she had trouble…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification