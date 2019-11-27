Bollywood Hungama

Bhumi’s social media campaign, ‘Vedika’s Loveline’ to address quirky issues of husbands and wives

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bhumi Pednekar is playing the hot and happening Patni (Vedika) in her next Pati, Patni Aur Woh also starring Kartik Aaryan. She has come up with an exciting social media campaign titled Vedika’s Loveline to promote her film by connecting with the patis and patnis across India. Bhumi as her onscreen character, the fiery and bubbly Vedika, will address the quirky issues faced by husbands and wives and also look at giving them hilarious solutions to their funny issues.

Bhumi reveals, “Vedika’s Loveline is a fun social media campaign that I’m kick-starting to connect with all the Pati and Patnis. I will look to sort out the unique, quirky and funny issues that they face in everyday life with their other halves. Having played a Patni in Pati, Patni Aur Woh, I do have some fun tips and solutions to share with all the husbands and wives and I will be looking to interact with them on the same. I believe our conversations will be hilarious and through this idea, we will be able to reach out to an incremental set of audiences for the marketing of our film.”

Pati Patni Aur Woh directed by Mudassar Aziz is slated to hit the theatres on December 6.

