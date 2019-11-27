Bollywood Hungama

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor set to turn restaurateur soon?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor undoubtedly make for a great-looking pair together. For the longest time, the internet has been wondering whether Mira has any plans to take up films. After all, the camera isn’t an alien to her anymore. Apart from walking the ramp with Shahid and posing for a number of magazine covers, she also made her acting debut for a reputed skincare brand’s TV commercial recently.

However, Mira says acting is not on her mind as of yet. Instead, we hear she might turn entrepreneur soon. If a recent report is to be believed, then Mira is planning to open her own restaurant. She has a vegan eatery in mind, and wants a suitable place in and around Bandra or Juhu. A couple of days ago, she also posted an Instagram story, looking for chefs. It is safe to assume that the preps are going on already!

Mira Rajput is also a hands-on mother to daughter Misha and son Zain. On her Instagram handle, she keeps sharing glimpses of the happy and content family. Looks like the professional front is going to bloom as well!

