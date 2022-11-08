Actresses Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon have ruled the hearts of the audiences through their powerful performances and enigmatic screen presence. For the first time, the three beauties and leading ladies come together on screen for a comic caper The Crew. The film is produced by the super-hit producer duo of Veere Di Wedding, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor who reunite to bring to the audiences a cocktail of drama and comedy.

Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon unite for Ektaa Kapoor’s next The Crew

'The Crew' will be an absolute laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. Three women, work and hustle to make it in life. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. The Crew is the rib-tickling ride of comedy of errors and mishaps! Life comes at you with its set of challenges, are you up for it?

Producer Ektaa R Kapoor, Balaji Telefilms shares, “After the success of Veere Di Wedding, Balaji Motion Pictures is happy to collaborate on another film with the amazing Rhea Kapoor. Tabu, Kriti, and Kareena are a perfect ensemble for The Crew and the film is super entertaining yet funny at the same time. I can’t wait to bring this story to the big screen.”

Producer Rhea Kapoor, AKFCN Productions shares, “Bringing these three gorgeous, talented movie stars at the top of their game for my next picture is a dream come true. I am excited, determined, and nervous, and can't wait for the shoot to begin. Plus, this is the second time I am collaborating with Ektaa after Veere Di Wedding and it means the world to me to have her support throughout.”

Kriti Sanon said, “I always look forward to strong characters and unique stories and 'The Crew' is one of them. I am very thrilled to work with two powerhouses of talent, Tabu ma’am and Kareena! I’ve always admired and looked up to them and their work. I’ve met Tabu ma’am on a few occasions and she has always been extremely warm. Bebo is simply iconic, I’ve been a fan girl! On the other hand, Rhea and Ektaa are just phenomenal, strong producers who have backed empowering and progressive female characters and subjects. I’ve always wanted to do a fun quirky all-girls film and this one just ticked all the boxes and I instantly loved the script! Can’t wait for the journey to begin!”

Talking about the same, Kareena Kapoor said, “Veere Di Wedding holds a special place in my heart... working with Rhea and Ektaa was an incredible journey. So when Rhea came to me with her new project The Crew I was quite intrigued. This also means I get to share screen space with two stellar actors, Tabu and Kriti. I am looking forward to starting this project and can't wait to bring this trifecta to the fold!

Adding to it, Tabu said, I’m excited to be working on this film with two gorgeous and talented women Kareena and Kriti and two more women of passion, Rhea and Ekta the producers and the director Rajesh Krishnan! With all the madness, joy, highs and lows of the characters, it’s going to be a roller coaster and I’m looking forward to the ride!

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan and co-produced by Balaji Motion Pictures Limited & Anil Kapoor Productions the film is all set to go on floors from February 2023.

