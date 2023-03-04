Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are calling the invasion of privacy. Recently, the couple was arriving from a late dinner party when paparazzi had entered their building compound and Saif commented, “Come to our bedroom also.” Following that, reports stated that the couple took a legal route against the paparazzi for invading their privacy. It was reported that they had sacked the building security person. Saif Ali Khan has now released a statement on Saturday stating that his building’s security guard has not been sacked and neither has he nor Kareena Kapoor Khan taken any legal action against the paparazzi.

Saif Ali Khan clarifies no legal action has been taken against paparazzi, security guard not sacked; calls out constant invasion of privacy of his kids

In an official statement by Saif Ali Khan, he clarifies, “The building security guard is not being sacked, it is not his fault and neither is anybody taking legal action against the paps because that is not how we want to do things.”

He added, “However, the fact is that they did barge inside the private property through the gate, past the security guard and completely invaded our space and put 20 cameras and lights on us as if it's their right to do that, and this is wrong behaviour and everyone needs to be in limits. We cooperate with the paparazzi all the time and we understand but outside the house, outside the gate, otherwise, where does one draw the line? That is why I made the comment about the bedroom because they had already crossed one line, so how many lines does one have to cross before it's utterly ridiculous. The paps shooting the children, while they are doing extracurricular classes or any class, all this is not required, paparazzi cannot come inside the school, there are lines drawn. And that's all we are saying and the rest of the noise and chatter is because no one knows what the truth is and everyone wants to sell something but this is the truth. And that's all I have to say.”

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last recently seen in Vikram Vedha with Hrithik Roshan. He will essay the role of Lankesh in Adipurush. The film, helmed by Om Raut, will star Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles. The teaser was unveiled on October 2, 2022, in Ayodhya in presence of fans. The film was supposed to release in January 2023 but now it has been postponed.

